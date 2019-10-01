 19 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier got injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft mount, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on Ukrainian defenders," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, during one of the attacks, in order to inflict mortal damage to the military personnel of the Joint Forces, the enemy used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a suspension to shell grenade launchers.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops launched 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops eight times.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the invaders have already violated ceasefire twice. No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.