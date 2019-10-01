EN|RU|UK
All about:congress (9) Dmytro Razumkov (20) Servant of People party (13) Kornienko (3)

 Congress of Servant of the People party to take place in late October

The Servant of the People party intends to hold its congress in late October.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov stated this at a briefing on October 1.

"The congress [of Servant of the People] may be held at the end of the current month or next month. Who will be appointed to my post [the head of the party], it will be decided by the congress. Other issues - possible change of the charter, the structure of the party leadership, preparations for elections, building the party structure - all this will be discussed at the party congress," the politician said.

Read more: Servant of the People MP Yasko apppointed as Ukrainian delegation Head in PACE

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov confirmed information about his plans to resign as head of the Servant of the People party.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3151274
 
 
