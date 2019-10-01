 Congress of Servant of the People party to take place in late October

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov stated this at a briefing on October 1.

"The congress [of Servant of the People] may be held at the end of the current month or next month. Who will be appointed to my post [the head of the party], it will be decided by the congress. Other issues - possible change of the charter, the structure of the party leadership, preparations for elections, building the party structure - all this will be discussed at the party congress," the politician said.

