 Zelenskyi dismisses Danyliuk from post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Censor.NET reports citing decree №724/2019.

"To dismiss Oleksandr O. Danyliuk from the post of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council," the order said.

On September 27, it was reported that Oleksandr Danyluyk wrote a letter of resignation. He prepared the proper letter addressed to the president before the beginning of the working visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the U.S. for participation in 74th UN General Assembly. The Office of the President noted that Zelenskyi will consider the letter after return to Kyiv from America.

