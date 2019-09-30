 Rally in support of political prisoner Volodymyr Dudka held in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have gathered today to symbolically celebrate the 55th birthday of political prisoner, captain Volodymyr Dudka. He will mark his birthday when being transferred to Moscow, where the appeal against the sentence passed upon him and Oleksiy Bessarabov — 14 years in prison on trumped-up charges — will be considered," said the chairwoman of the board of the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviychuk.

According to her, at least 86 Ukrainian political prisoners are still held in prisons in Russia and occupied Crimea and at least 227 people are held captive in occupied Donbas.

On April 4, 2019, the "Sevastopol City Court" sentenced Volodymyr Dudka to 14 years in prison in a maximum security penal colony and RUR 350,000 fine. Another political prisoner, Oleksiy Bessarabov, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a maximum security penal colony and RUR 300,000 fine.

On November 9, 2016, the officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service detained in Sevastopol the employees of the Crimean think tank Nomos, Dmytro Shtyblikov and Oleksiy Bessarabov, as well as their close friend Volodymyr Dudka. All three men were accused of preparing sabotage attacks in Crimea at the request of Ukrainian intelligence.

