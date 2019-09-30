 PACE Presidential Committee to come to Kyiv soon

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"On the proposal of the group of conservatives, which I am honored to enter, at the PACE Presidential Committee (PACE president and leaders of the Assembly’s political groups enter it was decided to hold the session of the committee in Kyiv soon for holding of consultations with Ukraine," Honcharenko said.

Earlier Ukrainian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was headed by elected MP from the political party Servant of the People Yelyzaveta Yasko.

Read more: Government approves bill on land market