 Government expects to get UAH 2 bln from legalizing gambling business

The Cabinet of Ministers will soon submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on gambling business in Ukraine.

"We want slot machines to disappear from streets, so the government has developed a bill following the president’s order. We voted for it yesterday and it will be tabled in Parliament soon, today or tomorrow. The bill is aimed at removing the gambling halls and slot machines from streets," Honcharuk said.

He noted that gambling in Ukraine would be available hotels.

"The draft law envisages and regulates in detail how our vision on how the gambling business should be regulated. The issue of lotteries is being regulated separately," Honcharuk said.

The prime minister added that the legalization of the gambling business will replenish the state budget with UAH 2-2.5 billion.

"Speaking about the revenue side of the budget, we expect to receive about UAH 2-2.5 billion into the budget from the legalization of the gambling business. But we still need make more calculations and understand what law will be adopted," Honcharuk said.

