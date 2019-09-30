 Ukraine counts on launch of new three-year program by IMF in Dec 2019

Censor.NET reports citing Honcharuk's vlog.

"Formally, the program that was opened last year is still in effect. Negotiations on a new three-year program are underway. We expect this program to be launched in December for three years. This memorandum is due to appear in December," he said.

The current cooperation program between Ukraine and the IMF under the Stand By Arrangement (SBA) was approved on December 19, 2018. The volume of the 14-month program is equivalent to SDR 2.8 billion, or about $3.9 billion. At the same time, SDR 1 billion (about $1.4 billion) was provided immediately.

Earlier, the NBU predicted that an agreement on the new extended fund facility with the IMF for three or four years in the amount from $5 billion to $10 billion could be reached before the end of this year, which will allow receiving the first tranche of it in the amount of about $2 billion before January.

Read more: Honcharuk announces possible compromise with Kolomoiskyi over PrivatBank