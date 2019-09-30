 Lutsenko: Ukraine has no reason to probe Bidens

Censor.NET reports citing BBC.

"I don't know any reason to investigate Joe Biden or Hunter Biden [Joe Biden's son served on the board of directors at Burisma, a company being investigated by Ukrainian law enforcement officers] according to Ukrainian law Under Ukrainian law," Lutsenko said.

He said any investigation into Biden and his son would have to start in the United States. "It is the jurisdiction of the U.S.," he said, adding that any "possible embezzlement" at Burisma "happened two or three years before Hunter Biden became a member of the board."

Lutsenko also said he had met Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who asked him if it was possible to investigate the Bidens in his country.

"I told him the same I told you - it is not my jurisdiction," he said. "It is likely to be the jurisdiction of the U.S. If you will send me a request, yes, I will give you all official information, but it is not Ukrainian jurisdiction - that was my answer," he added.

"I can do nothing [on a case] which is not connected with Ukrainian law," Lutsenko said.