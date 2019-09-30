EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  6943
Related materials:
All about:Biden (100) Lutsenko (508) USA (2001) Giuliani (8)

 Lutsenko: Ukraine has no reason to probe Bidens

Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has said that there is no reason for Ukraine to investigate U.S. President Donald Trump's potential rival in the 2020 election Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Censor.NET reports citing BBC.

"I don't know any reason to investigate Joe Biden or Hunter Biden [Joe Biden's son served on the board of directors at Burisma, a company being investigated by Ukrainian law enforcement officers] according to Ukrainian law Under Ukrainian law," Lutsenko said.

He said any investigation into Biden and his son would have to start in the United States. "It is the jurisdiction of the U.S.," he said, adding that any "possible embezzlement" at Burisma "happened two or three years before Hunter Biden became a member of the board."

Read more: Zelenskyi hopes for productive meeting with Trump

Lutsenko also said he had met Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who asked him if it was possible to investigate the Bidens in his country.

"I told him the same I told you - it is not my jurisdiction," he said. "It is likely to be the jurisdiction of the U.S. If you will send me a request, yes, I will give you all official information, but it is not Ukrainian jurisdiction - that was my answer," he added.

"I can do nothing [on a case] which is not connected with Ukrainian law," Lutsenko said.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3151079
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up