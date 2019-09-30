EN|RU|UK
 UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission calls on Russia to lift ban on Mejlis

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission calls on the authorities of the Russian Federation to comply with the International Court of Justice’s order and lift the ban on the Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people.

Censor.NET reports citing UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission post on Facebook.

The Mission reminded that three years ago, on 29 September 2016, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation upheld the ban on the Mejlis previously imposed by the Supreme Court of Crimea. As a result, the Mejlis, a representative body of Crimean Tatars, has been unable to conduct its activities in Crimea to this day.

The situation continues despite the order of the International Court of Justice. In 2017, the court concluded that the Russian Federation must refrain from limiting representative institutions of Crimean Tatars, including the Mejlis.

