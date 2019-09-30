EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Society
  11705
All about:Babyn Yar (13) Oleh Bohachuk (170)

 "Memory March" for Babi Yar held in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

78 years ago, on September 29, 1941, mass executions of Jews began in Kyiv. "It was the beginning of a tragedy that went down in history under the name Babi Yar.

As reported by Censor.NET.

n the first two days, September 29 and 30, 33,771 persons were shot.

"They were shot in groups of 30-40 people. Non-stop. Loud music played to suppress the sound of shots, and an airplane was circling in the sky," President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin said. "The Jews were marching in a continuous column from the current Lukianivska metro station along Melnykov Street to Babi Yar."

In total, during the occupation of Kyiv, up to 200,000 people were slain in Babi Yar, most of them elderly people, women and children.

See more: Thousand of Ukrainians protested against animals’ abuse. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 01
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 02
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 03
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 04
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 05
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 06
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 07
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 08
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 09
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 10
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 11
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 12
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 13
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 14
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 15
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 16
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 17
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 18
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 19
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 20
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 21
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 22
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 23
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 24
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 25
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 26
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 27
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 28
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 29
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 30
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 31
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 32
Memory March for Babi Yar held in Kyiv 33

See more: Thousand of Ukrainians protested against animals’ abuse. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3151036
 
 
Censor.NETNewsSociety
 
 
 
 
 
 up