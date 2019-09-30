 "Memory March" for Babi Yar held in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET.

n the first two days, September 29 and 30, 33,771 persons were shot.

"They were shot in groups of 30-40 people. Non-stop. Loud music played to suppress the sound of shots, and an airplane was circling in the sky," President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin said. "The Jews were marching in a continuous column from the current Lukianivska metro station along Melnykov Street to Babi Yar."

In total, during the occupation of Kyiv, up to 200,000 people were slain in Babi Yar, most of them elderly people, women and children.

