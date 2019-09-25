EN|RU|UK
 White House releases transcript of Trump-Zelenskyi conversation

The White House has released a declassified transcript of U.S. President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi of July 25, 2019.

As reported by Censor.NET. The five-page document is available on the White House official website.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had received the formal consent of the Ukrainian side to release a full transcript of a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Trump promised to release a transcript of a July 25 phone call with Zelenskyi, which became the subject of a recent political scandal in the United States. Prior to that, he stressed that such a practice was unacceptable because other world leaders would lose any trust in open telephone communication.

Read more: Zelenskyi-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump over the whistleblower complaint on Trump's communication with Ukraine about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

