 Only one person can put pressure on me - my son, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Russia 24 TV channel.

"Nobody can put pressure on me because I'm the president of an independent country. By the way, there is only one person who can put pressure on me. Only my son, who is 6 years old, can put pressure on me," - Zelenskyi said.

The president also said that Ukraine would talk to the US about support, but there would be no "asking" for anything.

"I can repeat again. We can talk about support. And "asking" is definitely not about Ukraine. Ukraine is a new country, strong, no one is asking for anything, we can help ourselves," - the head of the Ukrainian state added.

After being asked if he would like to expand the Normandy format and invite the United States or the United Kingdom, Zelenskyi said that work would now begin in the format of four countries, and what would happen next - would be visible.

The Wall Street Journal reported that on July 25, Trump in a telephone conversation with President Zelenskyi tried to persuade him to initiate an investigation into Hunter Biden - Joe Biden's son and that the US president "was suggesting him to work with attorney Rudy Giuliani on the investigation into Hunter Biden".

Joe Biden, responding to reports of a conversation between Trump and Zelenskyi, called on the US president to publish a transcript of his conversation with the Ukrainian leader.

US State Department has refused to publish the content of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyi.

Trump later allowed a transcript of a telephone conversation with Zelenskyi to be published. The Government of Ukraine also approved the publication of transcripts of Zelenskyi and Trump's telephone conversation.