 Zelenskyi invites Kazakh president to visit Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"As part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev," reads the report.

In particular, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues. Volodymyr Zelenskyi invited Kassym-Jomart Tokaev to visit Ukraine.

As reported, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, President Zelenskyi also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte.