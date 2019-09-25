EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  2950
All about:Zelenskyi (346) Kazakhstan (15) Tokaev (1)

 Zelenskyi invites Kazakh president to visit Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev have held a meeting in New York, the president’s press service has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"As part of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev," reads the report.

In particular, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues. Volodymyr Zelenskyi invited Kassym-Jomart Tokaev to visit Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyi hopes for productive meeting with Trump

As reported, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, President Zelenskyi also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3150224
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up