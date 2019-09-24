EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  1656
All about:Ovsienko (1) Supreme Council of Justice (6) Hovorukha (1)

 High Council of Justice elects new chairman

Andrii Ovsiyenko has been elected the new chairman of Ukraine's High Council of Justice (HCJ) following the resignation of Volodymyr Hovorukha, the HCJ's press service has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing HCJ press service.

"The High Council of Justice has decided to terminate the powers of Chairman of the High Council of Justice Volodymyr Hovorukha on the basis of his [resignation] statement," the report reads.

According to Article 22 of the law of Ukraine "On the High Council of Justice," the HCJ chairman is elected from among council members for a term of two years.

Read more: High Council of Justice refuses to remove judge Vovk from duties

Hovorukha was elected a member of the High Council of Justice on March 6, 2018. Between April 16, 2019 and September 24, 2019, he served as chairman of the High Council of Justice.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3150134
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up