 Stefanchuk suggests Rada introduce fine of UAH 85,000 for piano voting

Envoy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduce a fine of UAH 85,000 for piano voting.
Censor.NET reports citing decree №2148.
This follows from the bill 2148 dated August 17.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada deprive MPs of their mandates for their absence at the parliamentary meetings and piano voting.
