EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  10688
All about:piano voting (1) Ruslan Stefanchuk (3)

 Stefanchuk suggests Rada introduce fine of UAH 85,000 for piano voting

Envoy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduce a fine of UAH 85,000 for piano voting.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №2148.

This follows from the bill 2148 dated August 17.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada deprive MPs of their mandates for their absence at the parliamentary meetings and piano voting.

Read more: Ukrainian president tables bill on impeachment in parliament

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3150102
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up