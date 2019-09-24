 U.S. does not issue visa to Russian delegation members aiming to UN General Assembly

Censor.NET reports citing Kommersant.

They had to accompany Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the visit to New York for participation in the UN General Assembly session as Kommersant reported citing Head of International Affairs Committee of the Council of Federation Konstantin Kosachev.

The lawmaker reported that he did not receive the visa, his colleague from the State Duma Leonid Slutsky and eight workers of the Russian Foreign Ministry, including the main interpreter and head of secretariat-general of the ministry Sergey Butin.

According to Kosachev, the denial of visas was not direct. The members did not get the passports in time and they are sill in the embassy.

"The unprecedented situation. The American side did not issue the visas for a few members of the Russian delegation aiming to the UN General Assembly. Totally, ten people. Mostly, the representatives of the Foreign Ministry who had to fly to New York to provide the meaningful work of the Russian delegation," Kosachev said.

According to him, the issue is about the specialists of different areas and departments who work on particular issues at the UN General Assembly.

Kosachev called the situation scandalous and promised "rigorous steps in the area of foreign relations".

"It is another highly destructive initiative of the American side; they corner these relations even at such practical storylines. The Americans radically violate their commitments," he said.

Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova confirmed that a few members of the official delegation did not get the American visa for the participation in the UNGA.