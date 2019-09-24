 Zelenskyi hopes for productive meeting with Trump

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He said this during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in New York, the president’s press service reported.

Zelenskyi stressed that Ukraine needed support of the United States.

Also, speaking about the future meeting in the Normandy format, the president said he expected certain results on the terms of ending the war.

"We want to leave this meeting with certain results on specific terms of ending the war and returning our territories. We believe in this, we want this and we will try to do it all," he said.

As reported, President Zelenskyi is on a working visit to the United States on September 23-26 to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.