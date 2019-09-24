EN|RU|UK
 Macron confirms planned Normandy Four meeting

According to the French President, a summit on the settlement of the situation in the Donbas with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, France and the Russian Federation will be held in the coming weeks.

"In the coming weeks," said Macron when he was asked about a possible date for the next meeting of Normandy contact group.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystayko suggested that the meeting of the Norman Four (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) would most likely take place in mid-October in Paris. He emphasized that one of the conditions of this summit is the written agreement of the Steinmeier formula at a meeting of the Trilateral contact group in Minsk.

Read more: Steinmeier formula is going to be agreed on in written form before the 'Normandy four' meeting

The last meeting of the Normandy contact group was held in 2016.

