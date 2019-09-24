EN|RU|UK
 24 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers got injured

On September 23, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas 24 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars and weapons on infantry fighting vehicles that are banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops 11 times.

Read more: OSCE reports 280 explosions in Donbas on September 19

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire in Donbas twice.

