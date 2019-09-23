 SBI opens case upon mass disorders organized by Parubii in Odesa on May 2, 2014

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case upon mass disorders organized by former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Andrii Parubii, in Odesa on May 2, 2014.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.
Parubii states that at that time he did his best to protect Ukraine, counteract occupation of the southern and eastern regions by the Russian Federation.
The parliamentarian called actions of the SBI absurd.
Read more: Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBIИсточник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3149870