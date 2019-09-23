 President Zelenskyi starts visit to United States

Censor.NET reports citing Yulia Mendel post on Twitter.

"Today, Zelenskyi starts his visit to the USA to participate in the UNGA 2019," Ukrainian presidential press secretary Iuliia Mendel said.

As reported, on September 23-26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will make a working visit to the United States to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyi will deliver a speech at the general debate of the UN General Assembly and take part in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit.

In New York, the head of state will hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, in particular with President of the United States Donald Trump.

