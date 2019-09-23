EN|RU|UK
 Bus and truck collided in Zhytomyr region: 9 people killed, 11 – injured

On September 22, a bus and a truck collided in Novograd-Volyn district of Zhytomyr region. Nine people were killed, 11 more were injured.

Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

"On September 22, at 11:00 pm the State Emergency Service received information that in the Novograd-Volyn district, in the area of Pylypovichi village, a collision of a truck with a bus took place. As a result of the road accident, 9 people were killed and 11 were hospitalized. 9 people of the State Emergency Service personnel and 2 pieces of equipment were involved in the process of victims unblocking", - the message says.

