 Servant of the People MP Yasko apppointed as Ukrainian delegation Head in PACE

Ukrainian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected MP from the political party Servant of the People Yelyzaveta Yasko as the Head of the delegation.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Serhii Sobolev was elected as the First Deputy Chairman (Batkivshchyna political party) and Rustem Umerov was chosen as the Deputy.

Yasko was born on October 17,1990. She has got a Politology Masters Degree and graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy in Kyiv National UIniversity named after Taras Shevchenko.

Read more: US present draft resolution condemning Russia's return to PACE

Yasko is a member of the Swiss Caux Initiative of Change peacemaking initiative. She is the lecturer of Ukrainian Catholic University. The MP also was working in the UK's Ministry of digitization, media culture and sport.

