 Steinmeier formula is going to be agreed on in written form before the 'Normandy four' meeting

Censor.NET reports citing Europeiska pravda.

Answering the question of whether Ukraine agrees to receive the written confirmation of Steinmeier formula text before the Normandy Summit, Prystaiko said:

"Yes, this is one of two conditions for the meeting of the leaders, which we agreed upon. The second one is the expectation of troops withdrawal on three precincts. Then Russian representatives added the third condition as sounds like "clear wording for the leaders' statements", the Minister said.

Read more: Russia hasn’t banned entry to 24 Ukrainian sailors – lawyer Polozov

Vadym Prystaiko noted that Trilateral Contact Group did not agree upon the elections on the occupied territory in the written form due to a technical mistake on September 18.

As we reported earlier, the Steinmeier formula is the formula according to which the occupied territory in Donbas should get the special status during the local elections on these territories. The elections will be held in accordance with Minsk agreements and Ukrainian legislation.