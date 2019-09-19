EN|RU|UK
 Kyiv police not to charge Metro bridge 'bomber' with terrorist act preparation

Oleksii Bilko, the man who threatened to blow up the bridge in Kyiv on September 18 will not be charged with planning a terrorist act. Vadym Kryshchenko, the Deputy Head of National Police of Ukraine said so during the briefing.

"Prosecutor's Office already agreed to press charges under Part 4, Article 296 (hooliganism) and Article 259 (a misguiding mining report). The police will not file any charges with terrorist act; it is agreed with the prosecutor's office", he said.

September 18, law enforcers detained Bilko who threatened to demolish the Metro bridge in the Ukrainian capital. Belko came to the bridge, stood in the middle of it and shouted he would blow it up. The patrol police, K-9 crews, snipers and pyrotechnical crews rushed to the site; the man was eventually detained. However, while he was still in a threatening position, part of the red line of Kyiv underground was immobilized, people could not cross Dnipro using that bridge.

Oleksiy Bilko, 42, is the native of Crimea. He is the former serviceman of Ukraine's Armed Force; in June, he voluntarily handed explosives and ammunition to the police, saying he "found them in a safe in a village in Chernihiv region".

