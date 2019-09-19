EN|RU|UK
 President appoints new head of Vinnytsia Regional Administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed former deputy mayor of Vinnytsia Vladyslav Skalskyi to the post of head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №706/2019.

"To appoint Vladyslav Skalskyi the head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration," reads the presidential decree of September 18.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhii Trofimov arrived in Vinnytsia today, September 19, to introduce the new head of Vinnytsia RSA.

Trofimov read out the presidential decree on the appointment of Skalsky as the chairman of Vinnytsia RSA and outlined the range of tasks set by the government.

As reported, Zelenskyi dismissed Valerii Korovii from the post due to the termination of the term of office of the President of Ukraine.

