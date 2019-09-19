 Zelenskyi appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration

Censor.NET reports citing decree №707/2019.

"To appoint Oleksandr Stadnik head of the Mykolaiv Regional Administration," the president said in decree No. 707/2019 dated September 18.

According to the website of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) of Ukraine, Stadnik, born in 1977, graduated from Kyiv National University of Internal Affairs in 2006, majoring in law, qualification is lawyer. He is inspector of tax and customs affairs of the first rank.

Since 2011, he has been working in tax authorities. In particular, since October 2015, he acted as the head of the State Tax Inspectorate in Dniprovsky district of the Main Directorate of the SFS in Kyiv.

According to the declaration of Stadnik, he owns a land plot (1,200 square meters) in the Brovary district and an apartment of 52.2 square meters in Smoline, Kirovohrad region. He lives in a house (125 square meters) in Kyiv. He owns Porshe Cayenne made in 2012.