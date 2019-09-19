EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  355
Related materials:
All about:Luhansk region (559) OSCE mission (602) shoot out (2737) Donetsk region (484)

 OSCE records 55 explosions in Donbas

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine recorded 55 explosions in Donetsk region and no explosions in Luhansk region on Tuesday, September 17.

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE report.

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about 55), compared with the previous reporting period (about 80 explosions)," the report says.

The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded at easterly and southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) and in areas east of Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk).

"In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations during the reporting period," the report notes.

Read more: Five attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3149276
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up