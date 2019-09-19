 OSCE records 55 explosions in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE report.

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations, including, however, fewer explosions (about 55), compared with the previous reporting period (about 80 explosions)," the report says.

The majority of ceasefire violations, including the majority of explosions, were recorded at easterly and southerly directions of Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) and in areas east of Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk).

"In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations during the reporting period," the report notes.

