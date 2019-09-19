 Five attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired small arms on Ukrainian defenders outside Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops two times, using grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk) and hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were recorded over the past day.

Today, the invaders have already violated ceasefire two times.