 Parliament passes law on start of High Anti-Corruption Court’s work

The decision was supported by 323 MPs.

The law stipulates that the competence of the High Anti-Corruption Court as a court of the first, appellate instance, investigative judges covers criminal proceedings, the information about which is entered in the unified register of pre-trial investigations from the day of commencement of work of the court.

At the same time, this provision does not apply to criminal proceedings, the pre-trial investigation of which was conducted or has been conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and completed by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

According to the law, all the criminal proceedings, the pre-trial investigation of which was completed by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and which have not been heard at the courts of the first and appellate instances till the day of commencement of work of the High Anti-Corruption Court, are submitted to the HACC.

This law enters into force on the day after it is published in the earliest issue of the Holos Ukrayiny parliamentary newspaper.

As reported, on September 10, the presidential bill No.1025 "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘on High Anti-Corruption Court’ (regarding the commencement of work of the court)" passed the first reading at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.