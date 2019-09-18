 Hontareva suspects Kolomoiskyi in arson of her house

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

"If I understand this correctly Igor Valeriyovych is the main person you suspect in the things happened to you? – Yes."

She also stated that she connects the arson of the car and house; besides, she was threatened during the last five years and accused Kolomoiskyi of it.

"You know that I was vilified, I was threatened the last five year. Before the dismissal it was the last drop when the armed people brought the coffin with my "doll" inside to the central NBU entrance…I have no doubt! All this people, they not just bullying me, they do it brazenly and mocking me. Kolomoiskyi came to the YES and said that I "promised to send the plane for her, not a car". These people lost the human dignity, they are worse than criminals, the criminals, at least, do not touch the children of their enemies and they burnt the car of my daughter-in-law. They laugh in the face of the whole world society. The story with the house is apotheosis," Hontareva said.

Read more: Avakov: setting of Hontareva's house on fire criminal pressure

As we reported the house of ex-head of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Hontareva in Horenychi village, Kyiv region was burned on the night of September 17 as a result of the arson.