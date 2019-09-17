 Cabinet demands from Financial Times refutation of article on 'compromise' with Kolomoiskyi on PrivatBank

Censor.NET reports citing press service of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

"The information published in today's Financial Times article does not comply with the principles of objectivity that the media must adhere to, especially the media of this level.

The quotation that was taken the basis for the authors' conclusion contained in the article is totally out of context and considered the least significant in the context of all information provided by the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister provided no information regarding any alleged negotiations on the matter with neither Mr. Kolomoisky nor anyone else.

The aforesaid material does not meet high journalism standards.

Read more: Expenditures on defense industry in 2020 to increase by almost 34 bln

In this regard, we have sent an official appeal letter to the authors of the material with a request to refute the aforementioned theses related to the above." report reads.

Earlier Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has reported on a possible compromise with businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding a dispute on the nationalization of PrivatBank owned by Kolomoiskyi.