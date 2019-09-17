 Ukraine's delegation leaves OSCE meeting over statements on 'Russian Crimea'

Censor.NET reports citing ATR.

"The Ukrainian delegation has suspended participation in the working meeting. Consultations are being held with partners on further actions," the statement reads.

In this way, the Ukrainian delegation reacted to statements by Crimean propagandists who said during their introduction: "Crimea, Russia," the report said.

The editor-in-chief of the propaganda news outlets Krymskaya Gazeta and Krymskiy Zhurnal, Maria Volkonskaya, who came for the OSCE meeting in Warsaw, called the annexed Crimea Russian. After that, her speech at the meeting was interrupted, with reference to international documents.

In addition, a speech by Ervin Musayev, the director general of the Millett propaganda channel, was also interrupted at the OSCE meeting as he began to complain about Ukraine's "blockade of Crimea."

The Human Dimension Implementation Meeting (HDIM) of OSCE participating states started in Warsaw on September 16. In particular, delegations discussed human rights protection, the occupation of Crimea, and sanctions against Russia.