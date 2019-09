Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua.

Head of the monitoring mission, Matilda Bogner, has said this at a briefing.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, between January 1 and June 5, 2019, a total of 12 civilians were killed and 58 were wounded in Donbas.

Read more: Prystaiko calls ‘Zelenskyi formula’ for conflict settlement in Donbas