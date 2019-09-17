 Almost 80% of Ukrainians trust in Zelenskyi - poll

Censor.NET reports citing survey conducted by Razumkov Centre for Economic and Political Studies.

According to the survey conducted by Razumkov Centre for Economic and Political Studies, the most trusted government and public institutions are the president of Ukraine (79% of respondents), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (74%), civil volunteer organizations (69%), the State Emergency Service (64%), the National Guard Ukraine (64%), churches (63%), the State Border Guard Service (63%), volunteer battalions (62%), as well as the government (57%), the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (57%), the media (56%), NGOs (52%), and the National Police of Ukraine (51%).

Respondents most often expressed non-confidence in the Russian media (80% of those polled do not trust them), the judicial system as a whole (72%), local courts (66%), commercial banks (65%), political parties (63%), prosecutors (61%), the Supreme Court (59%), the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (56%), the state apparatus (officials) (55%), the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine, or NABU (54%), the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office, or SAPO (53%), the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, or NACP (52%), the National Bank of Ukraine, or NBU (51%), the High Anti-Corruption Court, or HACC (50%), and trade unions (49%).

The president's performance is positively assessed by 70% of respondents (9% negatively), the new Cabinet of Ministers is highly evaluated by 45% of pollees and criticized by 8%, the newly elected Verkhovna Rada by 44% and 10%, respectively; the Servant of the People parliamentary faction by 50% and 11%, respectively.

The activities of other parliamentary factions and groups in parliament are more often negatively assessed: only 14% of respondents positively assess the activities of the European Solidarity faction (59% negatively); the Opposition Platform – For Life faction – 17% and 54%, respectively; the Batkivshchyna faction – 23% and 44%, respectively; the Holos (Voice) faction – 23% and 35%, respectively; the Za Maibutnie (For the Future) faction – 9% and 28%, respectively.

Some 52% of respondents believe that the fact that a majority of one party is formed in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will have more positive consequences for the country; only 11% say it will have more negative consequences, and 23% consider it will have both positive and negative consequences.

In addition, 57.2% of Ukrainians believe developments in Ukraine are happening in the right direction, 16.8% do not share this opinion, while another 26% found it difficult to answer the question.

Moreover, 41.3% of respondents believe Ukraine is able to overcome existing problems and difficulties over the next few years, 40% think it is able to overcome them in the longer term, only 6% say it is not possible to do at all, and another 12.7% could not answer.

At the same time, 62.1% of respondents believe the new government's activities will improve the situation in the country, 7.2% say its work will only worsen the situation, 15% predict it will not significantly change the situation in the country, and 15.7% could not answer.

The survey was conducted across Ukraine excluding Crimea and the occupied districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on September 6-11, 2019. A total of 2,018 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.