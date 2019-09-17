 Zelenskyi expects law enforcers to solve case on fire in Hontareva's house

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"The president expects the relevant agencies to solve this provocation as soon as possible," the statement reads.

The Office of the President stressed that the fire at Hontareva's house is "a brutal crime, the rapid solving of which should be a priority in the work of law enforcement agencies."

"In Ukraine, everyone should feel protected, regardless of their past or current positions and political views. The right to safety and the right to private property must be inviolable (only the court can make a decision on the latter)," the statement said.

Watch more: Ex-NBU governor Hontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Hontareva reported earlier that unidentified individuals had burned down her house in the village of Horenychi near Kyiv.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 194 (deliberate destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov called the night arson attack on Hontareva's house a manifestation of criminal pressure.

Earlier, on August 30, Hontareva said that she had been hit by a car in central London and was currently in hospital.

In addition, early on September 5, unidentified people set fire to a car registered for Hontareva's daughter-in-law.