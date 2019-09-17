 Russian proxies launch 23 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to launch attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol) and Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); small arms – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk), Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk), Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used grenade launchers of different systems and 120mm mortars to shell Ukrainian troops near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers and 82mm mortars – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire twice.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed when carrying out a combat mission today.