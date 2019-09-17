EN|RU|UK
 Prystaiko calls ‘Zelenskyi formula’ for conflict settlement in Donbas

The so-called "Zelenskyi formula" for resolving the conflict in Donbas provides for the implementation by the authorities of steps that meet the expectations of the people of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko said this live on the Freedom of Speech program on the ICTV channel on Monday, September 16, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There is no "Prystaiko formula", there is a conditional "Zelenskyi formula", which says that we take all possible steps that meet the expectations of our people," Prystaiko said.

The minister explained that Ukraine would try to release all of our fellow citizens from captivity and come into contact with our people, who remained on the other side of the contact line.

