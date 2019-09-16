 Volker: Role of Tsemakh in MH17 case is exaggerated

Censor.NET reports citing TSN.

"I believe it was important to return the sailors home to make sure that at least some kind of dialogue with Russia takes place. It was important to return other political prisoners, including Sentsov. All of it is important. I do not think that we would get to know something new from the suspect in the attack on MH17 in addition to the fact that we already know," Volker said.

According to the U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine, the price of the prisoner swap was not so high for Ukraine as it is said.

Volodymyr Tsemakh, the key witness in the MH17 crash case in Donbas was transferred to Russia within the prisoners’ exchange on September 7.