 Russian proxies launch 16 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Mykolaivka (77km west of Luhansk) and Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm, 120mm mortars and automatic grenade launcher to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk) and Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: Zelenskyi cautious about deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire from grenade launchers and small arms near Pyshchevyk and Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk). One Ukrainian serviceman has been wounded.