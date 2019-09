Censor.NET reports citing Government portal.

"On September 13, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at its meeting supported the draft presidential decree on appointing Oleksandr Bondarenko as head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration," reads the report.

Also, the government agreed to appoint Ihor Moroz as first deputy head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration and Yurii Kholod as deputy head of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

