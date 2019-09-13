 President of Finland doubts efficiency of anti-Russian sanctions

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"There were voices, which said that after the sanction the Russian economy will collapse and they will be forced step back and it did not happen and I have doubts that it will happen in the future…If we will think only black or white we are doomed to failure," he said.

The president of Finland gave the recent prisoner swap between Russian and Ukraine as the example of the dialogue.

"We need the achievements of small things to base the great things on them," Niinistö explained.

On September 12, Finnish president came to Kyiv with the official visit. Niinistö noted during the meeting with Zelenskyi that Finland always supported and highly appreciated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.