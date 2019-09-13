 Zelenskyi cautious about deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I feel extremely cautious about deploying peacekeepers in Donbas. I know that such issues and ways to deploy a peacekeeping mission have earlier been discussed. I am cautious because I do not want Donbas to share the scenarios of Abkhazia or Transdniestria," Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi said he did not want peacekeepers to be stationed on the Donbas contact line "and never leave."

"We are not raising the issue of peacekeepers. Leonid Danylovych Kuchma [the second president of Ukraine and representative in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG)], is here and he does not raise this issue, either," Zelenskyi said.

The president added he would gladly agree to deploying peacekeepers on the border with Russia. "Please, we invite them to be there. This is where we see the assistance and peacekeeping mission," Zelenskyi said.