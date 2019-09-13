 Zelenskyi: Meeting with Trump to take place in September

As reported by Censor.NET.

He stated this at the 16th Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

"I am sure that we will have an opportunity [to meet] because I have been invited there. Our diplomatic advisers and ministers are now coordinating the date. In any case, this meeting will be before [the visit to] New York in Washington, or after New York. I am sure this meeting will be soon in September," Zelenskyi said.

He noted that he had already had several conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump and thanked the United States for its continued support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.