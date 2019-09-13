 Russian proxies launch 23 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The enemy launched 23 attacks on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine over the past day.

"On September 12, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire 23 times," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); 120mm mortars and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); small arms – near Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk), Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms - in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launcher and small arms – outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk)and Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

As the Headquarters reported, one serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine from among the Joint Forces was killed when carrying out a combat mission.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have already violated ceasefire twice.