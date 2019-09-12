 IMF mission headed by Ron van Roden starts working in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The mission came to Kyiv on Wednesday, September 11 and will continue working until September 24.

Ukrainian Prime Minster Oleksii Honcharuk said Ukraine was planning to receive a staff agreement from the mission to open a new cooperation program by the end of the year.

As it was reported earlier, the IMF mission arrived in Ukraine for negotiations, as Oleksiy Honcharuk said so at a briefing after the Cabinet session. The talks will last until September 24.

Previously, the Premier claimed that the government and the IMF would negotiate on a new three- or four-year cooperation program.

IMF Mission promised to come to Ukraine after the new government defined its priorities and started working.