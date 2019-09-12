EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Economics
  734
All about:IMF (207) Ron van Rooden (3)

 IMF mission headed by Ron van Roden starts working in Ukraine

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) began to work in Ukraine. Ron van Roden heads the mission.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The mission came to Kyiv on Wednesday, September 11 and will continue working until September 24.

Ukrainian Prime Minster Oleksii Honcharuk said Ukraine was planning to receive a staff agreement from the mission to open a new cooperation program by the end of the year.

As it was reported earlier, the IMF mission arrived in Ukraine for negotiations, as Oleksiy Honcharuk said so at a briefing after the Cabinet session. The talks will last until September 24.

Read more: IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

Previously, the Premier claimed that the government and the IMF would negotiate on a new three- or four-year cooperation program.

IMF Mission promised to come to Ukraine after the new government defined its priorities and started working.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3147987
 
 
Censor.NETNewsEconomics
 
 
 
 
 
 up