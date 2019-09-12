EN|RU|UK
 New heads of SBU departments appointed in four regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed new heads of departments of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Chernivtsi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The relevant decrees have been posted on the president’s website.

Thus, the president signed decree No.691/2019 to appoint Vitalii Monastyretskyi as head of the SBU department in Chernivtsi region; decree No.690/2019 to appoint Mykola Naidych as head of the SBU department in Kharkiv region; decree No.689/2019 to appoint Vitalii Hersak as head of the SBU department in Mykolaiv region; decree No 688/2019 to appoint Borys Bezrukyi as head of the SBU department in Zaporizhzhia region.

