 MH17 case suspect Tsemakh returns from Russia to occupied Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Novynarnia.

Suspect in the MH17 case and one of the key participants in the big prisoner's exchange held by Ukraine, Volodymyr Tsemakh is returning from Russia to occupied Donbas.



His daughter Maria Levchenko-Tsemakh post a photo with her father on Vkontakte social network, and wrote: "Hurray, my dears, we're going home."

On July 17, 2019, the Security Service of Ukraine stated that it detained Volodymyr Tsemakh, the ex-militant of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), involved in the transportation of Buk missile system, which downed MH17. He was detained during the crossing of the border with Russian controlled by Ukraine.

Tsemakh knew the commanders of the militants, details of the operations and transportation of the weapons. He also might become the key witness in the trial in the Netherlands.

Boeing 777 of Malaysian Airlines, flight number MH17 was destroyed while performing a regular flight from the Netherlands to Malaysia in July 2014. The tragedy took place in the sky over the militant-held section of Donetsk region. All 298 people aboard deceased; most of the victims (196) were Dutch, but there were citizens of another nine countries as well.

See more: Sushchenko thanks Zelenskyi, Poroshenko, Macron for release from Russian captivity. PHOTOS

The governments of Australia and the Netherlands officially accused Russia of being behind the disaster.

Earlier, it was reported that the Prosecutor’s Office of the Netherlands would press charges on MH17 crash in Donbas in June 2014, against Ihor Hirkin (Strelkov), Serhii Dubynskyi, Oleh Pulatov, and Leonid Kharchenko.