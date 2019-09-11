EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi deprives Ariev, Herasymov of diplomatic ranks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi deprived Volodymyr Ariev and Artur Herasymov of the highest diplomatic ranks, which were conferred to them by the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

Censor.NET reports citing presidential decree №680.

By his decree, Zelenskyi deprived Ariev and Herasymov of the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

"To cancel as issued groundlessly: Decree of the President of Ukraine from May 18, 2019 ‘On conferment of diplomatic ranks’ in the part regarding the conferment of the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to V. Ariev and A. Herasymov; Decree of the President of Ukraine from May 19, 2019 ‘On conferment of a diplomatic rank," the decree says.

President Zelenskyi noted that the conferment of diplomatic ranks was groundless.

