 Russian proxies launch 19 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: four Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, as well as grenade launchers of different systems and small arms, to fire at the units of the Joint Forces," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops launched 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops eight times.

Four Ukrainian soldiers were wounded, and two others were injured in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the enemy has not opened fire yet.